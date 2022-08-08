NFL World Reacts To George Pickens Practice Story

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

George Pickens is apparently not taking his first training camp lightly.

The No. 52 pick is looking to make a name for himself on the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the process, he's not backing down from veteran teammates during practice.

As relayed by Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan, the rookie wide receiver recovered from a missed route to make four straight contested catches.

Pickens reportedly stared down star Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and other defenders, telling them to "Don't say s---" without laughing or breaking a smile.

Steelers fans are taking the practice anecdote as a positive sign.

Of course, neither playing well nor trash talking in practice ensures a fruitful NFL career. The former Bulldogs receiver has a long way to go before proving, as many fans declared, that he has that "dawg" in him.

After tearing his ACL, Pickens played just four games for Georgia last season. While he started his collegiate career with 727 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, he mustered a combined 41 catches for 620 yards and six scores in the final two years.

Now healthy, he could play a pivotal role in Pittsburgh's passing offense alongside Chase Claypool and the recently extended Diontae Johnson.

Despite slipping into the second round, Pickens is building up considerable hype for the Steelers this summer.