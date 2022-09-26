NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening.

New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay.

Golladay hasn't been playing much and the veteran wide receiver isn't happy. According to the NFL Network, a trade is possible.

"Could the #Giants trade WR Kenny Golladay if his situation becomes untenable? It's possible," Ian Rapoport tweeted.

It would be a big move, considering what it took to bring Golladay to New York.

"I wonder what the money looking like if he is traded. That goes a long way in this," one fan wrote.

"Pick him up Chargers! Fits right in. No production," another fan joked.

"Restructure him and SEND HIM TO GREEN BAY PLS," one fan added.

"I think he’d be a good addition for Dak . He has big play ability and can win 1 on 1 jump balls . But at a reduced pay of course," another fan suggested.

Will we see Golladay traded before the year is up?

The Cowboys and the Giants, meanwhile, are set for kickoff at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on ESPN.