NFL World Reacts To Giants Owner's Message For Everyone

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 09: President, CEO and co-owner of the New York Giants John Mara looks on during warm ups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on September 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The New York Giants clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 with Sunday's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Daniel Jones made it increasingly likely the Giants try to keep him beyond the season with a stellar performance.

The often-maligned quarterback completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns while adding 91 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on the ground. After years of scrutiny, the 25-year-old is finally looking like a franchise quarterback.

Per the New York Post's Ian O'Connor, owner John Mara praised the former No. 6 overall pick's progress this season.

"It’s great," Mara said. "To draft him as high as we drafted him, we got a lot of criticism. He took a lot of criticism. To see him come into his own is very gratifying."

New York declined Jones' fifth-year option before the 2022 season, putting his future with the team in peril. However, Mara's comments seem to signal a desire to retain him.

"Pretty clear Daniel Jones isn’t going anywhere," The Athletic's Dan Duggan wrote. "And he’s earned that with his play this season. Still will be interesting to see how the contract works out."

"Doesn’t sound like Giants will be letting go of Jones — and they shouldn’t," SNY TV's Connor Hughes said.

Fans are happy to see Jones succeed after he toiled through unfavorable situations in his first three seasons.

Jones has set career highs in passing (3,205) and rushing (708) yards with a personal-best 92.5 quarterback rating and 67.2 completion rate. He's also turned a former liability into a strength by relinquishing just six turnovers in 16 games.

Giants fans gave Jones a standing ovation and chanted his name when leaving Sunday's blowout win in the fourth quarter. Instead of wondering if the team should bring him back next season, the question now appears to be how they'll retain him.

Jones could make himself more money by steering Big Blue to their first playoff victory since winning Super Bowl XLVI 11 years ago.