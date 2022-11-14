NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Date Photos

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 15: Gisele Bundchen walks the runway during the Colcci show at SPFW Summer 2016 at Parque Candido Portinari on April 15, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen has a new man in her life.

According to reports from Page Six and TMZ Sports, the supermodel was spotted on an apparent date with an MMA instructor over the weekend.

Bundchen, who divorced legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, was spotted with her kids, as well.

"Gisele Bündchen appears to have a new man in her life after her divorce from Tom Brady, stepping out with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday.

The duo grabbed a bite to eat at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with the 42-year-old model’s two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9," Page Six reports.

Brady and Bundchen got divorced last month. NFL fans are feeling bad for Brady.

Divorces are always tough and it's especially tough when the other member of the couple moves on quickly.

"Fame looks like the worst sh-- ever. Imagine you’re sick over losing your girl, then you have to get on twitter and see this," one fan wrote.

"She moved faster than Brady’s receivers," another fan added.

"She had her backup man lineup already. That’s why she was pressuring Brady," one fan added.

Brady, meanwhile, is reportedly questioning the timing of the new man.

"Gisele Bündchen is getting super close to a handsome MMA teacher ... and sources connected to Tom are questioning the timing," TMZ Sports reported.

Hopefully, there's nothing sketchy going on here. We wish Brady and Bundchen all the best moving forward.