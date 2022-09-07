NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Decision News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly returned to South Florida after leaving the family compound following an argument with Tom Brady.

However, the legendary supermodel has reportedly made it clear that she and her husband have not reconciled.

At the moment, Gisele has decided to not patch things up with Brady.

“Gisele isn’t back with Tom," the source told Page Six.

“She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa.

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

Brady, 45, has been married to Gisele since 2009. They have two children together.

However, Gisele has reportedly grown frustrated with Brady's decision to keep playing football well into his middle ages.

Brady retired earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month.

"We're a month away from photos leaking of Pete Davidson taking Giselle and the kids to Chuck E Cheese," one fan joked.

Brady and Gisele still haven't made up, according to reports, which is a bit concerning considering the Bucs open their 2022 season in a couple of days.

Is Brady going to let this impact his play?

Brady, meanwhile, made a pretty glaring omission while describing his family situation this week.

"So even though I'm playing in my 23rd year I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too," Brady said. "I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents."

Perhaps this is all being blown out of proportion.

However, this is certainly a big storyline to follow as we head into Week 1.