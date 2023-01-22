NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen 'Relationship' News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen was once again spotted with her notable trainer, Joaquim Valente, earlier this month.

Photos of Gisele and Joaquim went viral on social media earlier in January, following Tom Brady's loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

According to PEOPLE, Gisele and Joaquim have a good "relationship," though it's not a romantic one.

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," the insider says. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

Hey, good for Gisele.

"There was no denial of a love relationship,' one fan wrote.

"How deep?" another fan wondered.

Gisele and Joaquim were spotted out training in Costa Rica earlier this month. They appeared to be having a good time.

Gisele is certainly in top-tier shape, so whatever Joaquim doing is working well.