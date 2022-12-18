NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's Notable Trip

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With Christmas coming up, Gisele Bundchen has decided to leave the country.

The legendary supermodel, who divorced Tom Brady earlier this year, took a notable trip with her children. Brady, meanwhile, is set to take on the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Bundchen went back home to Brazil to spend time with her family following the divorce.

The supermodel said she is "recharging with my little ones," right now.

Fans are still surprised by what's happened.

"That was the fastest divorce ever. Usually takes up to a year if you are wealthy," one fan wrote.

"Vacations End!" another fan wrote.

Bundchen took two of her children to Brazil, presumably for Christmas, which is a week from today.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.