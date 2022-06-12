NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's Racy Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Both Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have been opening up more on social media as of late.

Perhaps it's the change of NFL organizations, or perhaps it's just them getting more comfortable. Whatever the reason, we're cool with it.

This week, Gisele shared perhaps her raciest video yet, revealing her husband in underwear.

We probably didn't need to see that much of Tom Brady, but hey, you have to respect the move.

When you're trying to sell underwear, sell it hard.

Even Bucs reporters are having some fun with the racy video on Twitter.

The Brady brand just released its newest edition to its apparel line earlier this week.

Any takers?