NFL World Reacts To Gisele Post-Divorce Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With Tom Brady set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, in one of his first post-divorce primetime NFL games, the New York Post had an update on Gisele earlier today.

She went to Disney World.

While it's possible that Brady could also be making a trip to Disney World later this season - if he wins the Super Bowl, that is - Gisele likely wouldn't be included.

So, she took it in on Monday.

From the report:

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 42-year-old supermodel shared a rare update about recent happenings following her October divorce from Tom Brady, revealing she ventured to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista Fla., for birthday celebrations at the Hollywood Studios theme park.

In one pic, Bündchen’s group can be seen entering the park before making its way to the Tower of Terror attraction. Bündchen shared a separate snap from the elevator-like thrill ride, quipping in the post’s caption, “Just chilling!”

Unsurprisingly, though, the NFL world doesn't seem to be too concerned with Gisele's whereabouts.

"Tom lost their money. Probably why they divorced. Tom may pass a football with precision, but his investing playbook is utter crap," one fan speculated.

"“Rare update”, as if she’s somehow got an obligation to keep the paparazzi updated on her daily activities," one fan added.

"One of the only families that can afford it and not be in debt for years," another fan wrote.

While Brady and Bundchen are now living separate lives, they remain committed to raising their kids together.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady said.

Gisele echoed that sentiment, saying they "will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”