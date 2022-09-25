NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Big Decision News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady is missing a big guest at his first home game of the season on Sunday afternoon.

PEOPLE is reporting that Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, did not attend his first home game of the season in Tampa Bay. The Bucs are hosting the Packers at Raymond James Stadium.

While Brady's kids are reportedly in attendance, their mother is not.

"Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," a source told PEOPLE.

Brady was reportedly hoping that his wife would attend the game. Some viewed today's game as a potential "turning point" for the celebrity couple.

"The NFL star has hopes the model will attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday," the Post reported.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brady and Gisele are clearly still working through some things.

The Bucs quarterback was seen with his kids before the game, though Gisele was noticeably absent.

Gisele had previously tweeted a message for Brady before his first game of the season, though there wasn't one on Sunday afternoon.

Brady has said that he's used to getting questions about his personal life, as it comes with the spotlight, but this has to be tough for the legendary quarterback.