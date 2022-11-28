NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Surprising Comment

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce earlier this year. Until recently, neither the star quarterback nor the supermodel had really reached out to one another, at least publicly.

But that changed this weekend.

Gisele left a surprising comment on Brady's Instagram post about his oldest son, Jack.

Brady, 45, called his oldest son his "inspiration." Jack Brady made an appearance at Bucs practice prior to Thanksgiving. The day after Brady made the post, Gisele commented.

Gisele's comment was simple, but still surprising, given the divorce circumstances.

"❤️," she wrote.

Gisele's comment received thousands of likes and reactions on Instagram.

"Very classy She’s been extremely accepting & supportive of Jack….," one fan wrote.

"That's good, divorce can be really messy!" one fan added.

"That’s nice," another fan added.

Brady, meanwhile, has maintained that family will be his priority moving forward.

“Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family,” Brady said, via Us Weekly. “When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?

"It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career."

Hopefully Brady and Bundchen can remain close moving forward, for their kids' sake.