NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What did you say, Cris Collinsworth?

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media.

Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much...

“How about a little taste of Landon Dickerson coming right down your throat," Collinsworth said.

Unsurprisingly, the comment has gone viral on social media on Sunday night.

"Unfortunate commentating. I apologize in advance," one fan wrote.

"That’s hilarious. I can’t believe I missed that!" another fan added.

"I told you it was flagrant...." another fan added.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are leading the Cowboys, 26-17, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

The game is airing on NBC.