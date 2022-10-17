NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
What did you say, Cris Collinsworth?
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media.
Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much...
“How about a little taste of Landon Dickerson coming right down your throat," Collinsworth said.
Unsurprisingly, the comment has gone viral on social media on Sunday night.
"Unfortunate commentating. I apologize in advance," one fan wrote.
"That’s hilarious. I can’t believe I missed that!" another fan added.
"I told you it was flagrant...." another fan added.
The Eagles, meanwhile, are leading the Cowboys, 26-17, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.
The game is airing on NBC.