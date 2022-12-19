NFL World Reacts To Greg Gumbel's Embarrassing Mistake

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: Sportscaster Greg Gumbel is interviewed prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium on April 1, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CBS Sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel made an embarrassing mistake - repeatedly - during Sunday afternoon's game.

The longtime broadcaster mistakenly referred to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky as "Sam Darnold."

Fans weren't happy.

"Someone tell Greg Gumbel Mitch Trubisky is the Steelers QB lol. Not Sam Darnold," one fan wrote.

"HOW MANY TIMES IS GREG GUMBEL GOING TO SAY DARNOLD ON THIS DRIVE?" another fan wondered.

"Has Greg Gumbel been referring to Trubisky as Darnold this whole time or am I just picking up on this now??" one fan added.

Trubisky and Darnold are both NFL Draft first round pick quarterbacks who flamed out with their initial teams, but they're very different players.

"Greg Gumbel keeps calling Trubisky “Darnold” and nobody working this game will correct him — in his defense it’s hard to tell them apart except for the whole different jerseys thing," Bill Simmons tweeted.

Is the mistake by Gumbel an excusable one or is it something he should be apologizing for?