NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen's Performance Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: Former player Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

The New York Giants and Minnesota are playing an exciting back-and-forth battle Sunday.

After winning close games all year, the NFC teams are poised to partake in another nail-biter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt are calling the first-round playoff matchup for those watching on FOX.

Olsen doesn't always get as much recognition as other prominent color commentators, but viewers believe the former Carolina Panthers tight end is flourishing in the role.

"Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen is the best commentary team in the entire NFL," a fan said.

"Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen have really good chemistry," Phillies Nation's Tim Kelly wrote. "There’s no reason this booth should be broken up."

"Greg Olsen keeps impressing me as a color guy," a fan said.

"Greg Olsen is good at this. We can’t lose him when Brady takes the FOX gig eventually," another fan stated.

"Greg Olsen is better than Tony Romo," a fan decreed."

Olsen and Burkhead replaced Troy Aikman and Joe Buck as FOX's primary NFL team. They're rising to the occasion, but there's already thought as to whether the duo will split up down the line.

FOX signed Tom Brady to a lucrative deal to join the broadcasting booth after he retires. That could put Olsen's spot in jeopardy.

Considering it's only his second season in the booth, Olsen has quickly made a new for himself in broadcasting.