NFL World Reacts To Growing Daniel Snyder Speculation

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Could this really be it for Daniel Snyder in Washington?

Many fans of the Washington NFL franchise have long been hoping for an ousting of their controversial owner. However, to date, Snyder has been able to survive the scandals.

USA TODAY is now reporting that Snyder's fellow NFL owners are "counting the votes," meaning it could be possible for an ousting.

The "blockbuster story" is now trending on social media.

It will be fascinating to see what happens...

Snyder, who has owned the Washington NFL franchise for roughly two decades, certainly will not go down easily.

However, if he's truly lost the support of his fellow owners, he might not have much of a leg to stand on.