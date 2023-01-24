NFL World Reacts To Hall Of Famer Taking Prominent High School Job

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 3: The exterior of the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on Aug. 3, 2013 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Kevin Mawae has reportedly landed a new coaching opportunity.

Per The Athletic's Matt Fortuna, Lipscomb Academy is hiring the former All-Pro offensive lineman as its next head coach. Mawae will replace Trent Dilfer, who accepted UAB's head coaching position after leading the Nashville prep school to a 13-0 record and state title last season.

Mawae played with the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks during his 16-season career. The Hall of Famer spent the last two seasons as an assistant offensive lines coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

Observers reacted to the news, which happened to arrive on Mawae's 52nd birthday.

"Wow this is awesome," former NFL kicker David Akers said. "Congrats Kevin."

"So to be clear, the coach of Lipscomb Academy now has more high-level coaching experience than the coaches of UAB and the Indianapolis Colts," Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports wrote. "What a sport!"

"Kevin Mawae spent the past two years as a Colts OL assistant," Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star said. "One of what could be quite a few departures for the staff this winter."

"We should anticipate major change with [the] entire coaching staff," FOX59's Mike Chappell warned.

According to Fortuna, Lipscomb Academy also interviewed former NFL players Jason Witten, Jon Kitna, and Ty McKenzie for the job.

Mawae will look to lead the Tennessee high school to its third straight championship in 2023.