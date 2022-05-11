NFL World Reacts To Hardest, Easiest Schedules

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs against a tackle by Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

We've gotten dribs and drabs of the NFL schedule revealed over the last few days, with the entire thing set to be unveiled tomorrow.

For a long time though, we've known the opponent lists for every team in the league. Because of this, we can calculate the opponents' winning percentage for every team based on last year's records.

Using that metric, the Los Angeles Rams have the "toughest" schedule this season, with an opponents' winning percentage of .567. The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders have the "easiest" slates thanks to an opposing win percentage of .462.

What will this mean come the fall? Maybe something, probably nothing.

But as of right now, it's something to get fans talking before tomorrow night's schedule release.

The entire 2022 NFL schedule will be released tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET.

