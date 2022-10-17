NFL World Reacts To Heartbreaking Shooting Death News

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NFL World is mourning the death of a former player on Monday afternoon.

Former NFL defensive back Antonio Dennard died in a shooting at the age of 32 this weekend.

Dennard, who played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, was shot and killed outside a bar over the weekend.

"Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside of Reading, Pennsylvania, over the weekend ... TMZ Sports has learned. He was 32.

The Berks County Coroner's Office tells us Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 AM on October 16 -- after being transported to Reading Hospital for a gunshot wound," TMZ Sports reports.

Our thoughts are with Dennard's family and friends.

"I’ll remember everything you taught me, what a great mentor, friend, & coach. You inspired so many around you “LU BOYS 4 LIFE” Antonio Dennard," one fan wrote.

"Nard was an altogether great guy. One of the best to touch a LU football field. My heart hurts for his family and children. His character was upstanding. I can't think of a reason a person would do something like this," one fan added.

A police investigation into the fatal shooting is underway.

Rest in peace, Antonio.