NFL World Reacts To Heated Geno Smith Sideline Video

Things got heated on the Seattle Seahawks sideline on Sunday afternoon.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker had to be restrained from each other in the first half on Sunday afternoon.

Both Smith and Walker appeared to have strong words for each other.

"Ken Walker III and Geno Smith heated discussion on the sideline, literally pointing fingers at each other..." a Seahawks reporter tweeted.

Video of the incident has gone viral.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the heated sideline video.

"Trouble in paradise?" one fan wondered.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Geno Smith is at it again," one fan added.

"Weird to see, especially from Geno Smith…a guy who has definitely never been punched in the face by a teammate before," another fan joked.

"I’d guess Geno Smith was upset at Kenneth Walker III for not picking up the blitzing Taylor Rapp—and maybe Walker upset because he didn’t hear/get a pass check?" one fan added.

Regardless of what happened, the Seahawks need to get things in check on Sunday.