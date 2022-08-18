NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News
Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media.
About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event.
"Women for Herschel Walker."
Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral on social media tonight.
Fans continue to be surprised by how far Walker has gone in his campaign.
"People need to cut block better, apparently," one fan wrote.
"He's been hit to many times in the head!" another fan speculated.
"He's learned to speak word salad from Trump," another fan wrote.
The former NFL star is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia.