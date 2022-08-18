NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media.

About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event.

"Women for Herschel Walker."

Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral on social media tonight.

Fans continue to be surprised by how far Walker has gone in his campaign.

"People need to cut block better, apparently," one fan wrote.

"He's been hit to many times in the head!" another fan speculated.

"He's learned to speak word salad from Trump," another fan wrote.

The former NFL star is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia.