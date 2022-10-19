NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Controversy News

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker's race for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia has been something, to say the least.

The former college football and NFL star surely has plenty of supporters in the state, but his campaign has been marred by controversy, as well.

This week, a Herschel Walker-police badge controversy story went viral.

Walker was called out for using what some thought was a fake police badge, so he's ordering 1,000 of them to hand out.

"After being called out for flashing what some thought was a fake police badge at a debate last week, Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is using the moment to double down on his support of law enforcement, having ordered 1,000 imitation badges to distribute at an upcoming fundraiser," NPR reports.

Walker's opponent has used this moment to criticize him for being dishonest.

Walker, meanwhile, is using this as a moment to further show - or attempt to show - his support for the police.

The controversial story is trending on social media.

"In fairness to Herschel Walker, I sometimes pull out my Star Fleet badge to get past security at Star Trek conferences," George Takei tweeted.

Other fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Herschel Walker ordered 1,000 imitation badges to distribute at an upcoming fundraiser. He's beyond parody," one fan wrote.

"The scariest part is how many people will probably be convinced by the image of Walker flashing that fake badge," one fan added.

Walker, meanwhile, continues to say he wasn't faking anything.

November will be interesting, that's for sure.