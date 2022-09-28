NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker, Donald Trump News

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Former NFL star turned political figure Herschel Walker has a close relationship with former president Donald Trump.

Walker was inspired by Trump to run for a U.S. Senate seat out of his home state of Georgia. However, the former Bulldogs and NFL star revealed there were downsides to his relationship with the 45th president.

The former NFL star has known Trump since before he was president, but said he's lost deals because of it.

"That's true, I've had a lot of people cancel speaking engagements with me because of [my relationship with Trump]," he told TMZ.

Unsurprisingly, many of Walker's critics are not sympathetic to this news.

Walker has attempted to distance himself a bit from Trump in recent days, though.

"I don't dance and sing for nobody. I don't care whether people always talk about Donald Trump. Yeah, I know Donald Trump. I've known him forever," Walker said. "Donald Trump endorsed me…He better endorse me. I've known him forever. But he don't run Hershel Walker. Nobody run me. Nobody's ever ran me."

Of course, not everyone believes that.

"Who's going to miss these Hershel Walker clips when he loses..." one fan wrote sarcastically.

Walker, one of the best running backs in college football history, will look to win a U.S. Senate seat come November.

It's going to be interesting.