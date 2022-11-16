NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker, Donald Trump Report

GWINNETT, GA - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker speaks to media at a campaign event on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia. Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is running against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock for November's election.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Megan Varner/Getty Images

Former United States president Donald Trump has made it clear where he stands on U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Walker, who's running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia, has been backed by the 45th president.

"Despite the outcome in the Senate, we must not lose hope,” said Trump.

“We must all work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker—a fabulous human being who loves our country and will be a great United States Senator. Herschel Walker, get out and vote for Herschel. He deserves it. He was an incredible athlete, and he’ll be an even better Senator. Get out and vote for Herschel Walker.”

Trump's backing, though, is apparently hurting Walker's chances more than helping.

“No, it doesn’t help (Walker),” one strategist said. “The 2022 midterms are not over and anything that takes away the ability to fundraise, to get the message out there, to keep the media and the journalists focused on this race, is bad for the Republican Party as a whole.”

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the report about Walker's chances.

"Though I doubt it will help much, especially if he goes to GA to stump for Walker, but I think Walker can tank his campaign all by himself," one fan wrote.

"It’s all going according to plan…" one fan added.

"If you are worried that someone is entering what is going to be a large primary field then maybe you aren’t playing the game correctly," another fan added.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to use Walker's campaign has a major speaking point.

Walker, of course, played football in Trump's league, before starring in the NFL.