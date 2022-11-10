NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Election Result

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back, faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in today’s general election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Herschel Walker has surely been through a run off or two in his day, but this upcoming one will be much different.

The former college football and NFL star is heading toward an official election runoff with his opponent in the Georgia U.S. Senate race.

Walker and his opponent, Raphael Warnock, both failed to reach the 50 percent mark among voters on Tuesday.

"The closely watched Senate race in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff, as neither candidate is projected to receive more than 50 percent of the vote," the Washington Post reports.

Football fans are taking to social media to joke about the election result.

"They gone tell Herschel Walker it's a runoff and he gonna lineup like he finna run the 40 in the combine," one fan joked.

"Imagine trying to explain what a “runoff” is to Herschel as he tries to lace up his cleats," one fan added.

"Who wants to tell Herschel Walker a runoff isn’t a 40-Yard Dash??" one fan added.

It's unclear at this point if there's a clear favorite in the upcoming runoff, which should take place in December.

Who's your pick?