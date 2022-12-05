NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Ex-Girlfriend Report

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker's campaign for a U.S. Senate seat continues to get weirder and weirder.

The former college football and NFL star has plenty of supporters, given the fact that he came close to getting 50 percent of the vote in the general election, but he has a lot of critics, too.

Among them: his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Daily Beast, Walker's ex-girlfriend has spoken out heavily on his campaign.

"Herschel Walker’s ex-girlfriend of 5 years, Cheryl Parsa, speaks out. Says “he’s not well”, is “unstable”, & has “little to no control” over his mental state. Also, “he’s a pathological liar”, and “he can’t be a senator, when he has little to no control of his mind,'" Mike Singleton tweeted.

Football fans, who have been following Walker's campaign, have taken to social media to weigh in.

"...but...but... THIS is exactly WHY He is the ideal Yes Man for the GOP. He's not being pushed because he's a competent leader, he's being PROPPED up as a space holder, nothing more," one fan wrote..

"Of course, this is exactly how some people like their politicians," one fan added.

"In light of where candidates reside, it’s my belief that our laws need to change and that a candidate should have lived in the State five years before they are qualified to run in that State," one fan added.

"If only those people cared what women have been trying to tell them for so long ... We wouldn't be in such a mess right now," another fan added.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back, faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in today’s general election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Walker, who is facing Raphael Warnock, is set to compete in the runoff election later this month.