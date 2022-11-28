NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll Results

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

Herschel Walker appears to have a polling problem on his hands.

The former NFL running back and college football legend, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate out of Georgia, is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff election set for December.

Walker is currently trailing in the polls by a decent margin.

"The most recent polling available, funded by the American Association of Retired People, found Walker trailing Warnock by four points, which is outside the poll’s margin of error of 3.3 percentage points," The Comeback writes.

"The poll found that while Walker leads Warnock by nine points among voters 50 or older, Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters 18-49. That’s a difference of 33 percentage points."

With Walker and Warnock heading for a runoff, that is not promising news for the former NFL star.

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the latest poll results.

"That even 1% would vote for walker is a very bleak view of Georgians," one fan wrote.

"I don’t care what polls say . We can’t rely on polls anymore," one fan added.

"It is insane that they're so close," another fan wrote.

"I'm not retweeting any polls, especially after the midterms. Let's just work to get the vote out," one fan added.

Walker is also reportedly facing some trouble in the fundraising department. He reportedly trails Warnock by a significant amount of money.

December's runoff election is going to be an interesting one.