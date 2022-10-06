NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Scandal Poll News

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Following scandalous reports of him allegedly paying for an abortion, former NFL star turned political candidate Herschel Walker is trailing in the polls.

Walker, one of the best players in college football history, who went on to play in the USFL and the NFL, allegedly paid for one of his partners to get an abortion, despite being an extreme pro-life candidate.

Now, the U.S Senate candidate is reportedly trailing in a major way in the polls.

Raphael Warnock (D) 50%

Herschel Walker (R) 38%

Fans have taken to social media to react.

"Stay focused! Please don’t get complacent with these numbers," one fan wrote.

"I am hoping this is real. PLEASE VOTE," another fan wrote.

"Finally, a breakthrough!" another fan added.

"2 weeks later back to 46 to 45. People forget too quick," one fan added.

Other polls, meanwhile, suggest there isn't that big of a difference right now.

It's all projections for now.

The November election will be interesting.