NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker's Controversial Decision

When you become a political figure, your tax decisions are combed over by both the government and the media.

Herschel Walker is learning this the hard way.

According to reports, the U.S. Senate candidate, running in Georgia, made Texas his primary home residence.

This could be trouble.

"Hershel Walker got a tax break the last two years on his TX home intended only for your primary residence — possibly running afoul of both Texas tax law and Georgia rules for establishing residency for both voting and running for office," CNN reported.

Walker could find himself in trouble for the controversial tax decision moving forward.

"How can Herschel Walker represent Georgians when he doesn't even claim our great state as his primary residence?" his oppnent tweeted.

"Herschel Walker is either a tax cheat or an election cheat, running for Senator of Georgia while his primary residence is in Texas. Maybe he's BOTH," one fan added.

"Georgia voters, Hershel Walker LIVES in Texas because he doesn’t want to pay GA state income taxes. Is that really who you want to represent you in DC? He won’t support your state with his tax money, but wants you to pay him a Senators salary. Vote Warnock. He lives in GA," one fan added.

Walker and his opponent, Raphael Warnock, are currently heading toward a runoff. Neither candidate received the necessary 50 percent in the general election.