NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker's Old Coach News

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker's run for a U.S. Senate seat has brought out a lot of opinions.

The former Georgia Bulldogs and NFL star is running for office out of the state he starred collegiately in.

This week, CNN caught up with one of Walker's old high school football coaches, who also taught him in the classroom.

Walker's old coach made it clear that he wishes he wasn't running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

"He's not ready," he said.

Walker, who's close to the lead in the race, according to some of the polls, surely has plenty of supporters in his home state of Georgia.

However, it's clear that he has plenty of detractors, too.

"That's what I feel is happening. People are staying quiet but when election days comes and goes people will be out celebrating their freedom," one fan specualted.

"Wow!" one fan wrote.

"His own Coach, teacher & cousin aren’t voting for him," another fan added.

"Who would know better?" another fan wondered.

Election Day will be interesting, that's for sure.