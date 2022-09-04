NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker's Troubling Women Opinion

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Former NFL star turned politician hopeful Herschel Walker has made a number of eye-popping comments on the election trail this year.

Last month, the Georgia Bulldogs legend, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of the state, made a troubling remark on inflation.

This week, a clip of Walker saying inflation sucks for women because “they gotta buy groceries" went viral.

Walker's original comments were made earlier in August.

Unsurprisingly, the clip is not going over too well.

"Herschel knows everyone buys groceries, not just women, right?" one fan wrote.

"Every day that trade just looks worse for the Vikings,' another NFL fan joked.

"As a woman, I have tears in my eyes. Finally, there's a man who understands what's really important to us. I feel seen," one fan said sarcastically.

Walker is currently in a tight race for the U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia.

He's arguably the Bulldogs' greatest player ever, so it will be interesting to see how the fan base votes for him.