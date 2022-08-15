NFL World Reacts To 'Huge' Randy Gregory News

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - APRIL 26: Randy Gregory (5) had his arm in a sling during practice at UCHealth Training Center on April 26, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. It was day 2 of mini camp for the Denver Broncos. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Randy Gregory to the Broncos was one of the biggest, most surprising moves of the NFL's offseason.

The former Cowboys star appeared to be re-signing in Dallas, but at the last moment, he changed his mind and signed with the AFC West contenders.

Unfortunately, Gregory has been recovering from an injury this offseason, but the Broncos have just gotten some huge news on his recovery.

Gregory is being activated on Monday.

That's a huge boost to a Denver defense that is going to be facing some great offenses this year.

"My starting edge rusher and rt back God is good!!!!" one fan wrote.

"This is amazing news," another fan added.

"Broncos getting healthier! Give up the Lombardi," one fan added.

The Broncos are scheduled to face Russell Wilson's old team, the Seahawks, in Week 1.