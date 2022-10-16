NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: during a game at Bills Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players.

This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career.

"Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career."

"Interesting interview with Jakobi talking about Cam. Amazingly that season he had a slow start... crazy considering who they had besides Edelman. I hope they dont let him walk," one fan wrote.

"Cam is a good man," another fan wrote.

"Na I remember that season too, and the first early games I always wondered why Jakobi wasn’t playing after a promising rookie year. That MNF game against the Jets changed his life," another fan wrote.

"I remember how Cam talked about Jakobi. His rookie season, he blew a route or didn't run it precisely, and Tom stopped throwing to him. Destroyed his confidence, I think. Cam helped build him back up. I often wonder how many potentially good young receivers Tom gave up on?" another fan wondered.

