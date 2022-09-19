NFL World Reacts To Impressive Dez Bryant News

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant is no longer playing in the National Football League, but the former Dallas Cowboys star is still pretty close to his former team.

On Sunday, Bryant was in attendance at the Cowboys vs. Bengals game.

Bryant claims he made more than $30,000 on the last-second Dallas win.

The Cowboys were a big underdog on Sunday afternoon. Bryant clearly had faith, though.

"You were so right!!" one fan wrote.

"This feels like insider trading," another fan joked.

"They called you crazy on that bet … too," one fan added.

"Congrats dez. Can I have some money to pay my rent," another fan joked.

The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the big win Sunday.