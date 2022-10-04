NFL World Reacts To In-Game Television Analyst Suggestion
Rules analysts like former referee Mike Pereira are now an established part of NFL broadcasts.
Front Office Sports' Mike McCarthy posed an interesting question in his new column: is it time for networks to add injury analysts/experts to their NFL broadcasts?
Obviously, this is a complicated topic, and it's not a shock that opinions on the proposal are mixed.
As some have noted, networks already include injury analysis in their pregame segments.
A prime example is ESPN's usage of Stephania Bell, a physical therapist and board certified orthopedic clinical specialist who has become a major part of the Worldwide Leader's NFL and fantasy football coverage.
Could we see a time in the future when Bell or someone like her is involved in game broadcasts? It's possible, but there are a lot of issues that would need to be worked out, particularly from a liability standpoint.