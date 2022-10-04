NFL World Reacts To In-Game Television Analyst Suggestion

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Gerald McCoy #93 of the Las Vegas Raidersq leaves the game against the Baltimore Ravens due to injury at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rules analysts like former referee Mike Pereira are now an established part of NFL broadcasts.

Front Office Sports' Mike McCarthy posed an interesting question in his new column: is it time for networks to add injury analysts/experts to their NFL broadcasts?

Obviously, this is a complicated topic, and it's not a shock that opinions on the proposal are mixed.

As some have noted, networks already include injury analysis in their pregame segments.

A prime example is ESPN's usage of Stephania Bell, a physical therapist and board certified orthopedic clinical specialist who has become a major part of the Worldwide Leader's NFL and fantasy football coverage.

Could we see a time in the future when Bell or someone like her is involved in game broadcasts? It's possible, but there are a lot of issues that would need to be worked out, particularly from a liability standpoint.