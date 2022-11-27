NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Shocking Win Today

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jags!

Jacksonville pulled off one of the most-surprising results of the NFL season on Sunday, when the Jaguars upset the Ravens at home.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars went for two points down one with less than a minute remaining on Sunday afternoon. It's the biggest win yet for Lawrence and Jags head coach Doug Pederson.

This could be one to build on moving forward.

Jacksonville took the lead with a couple of seconds remaining, following their successful two-point conversion into the flat.

It was a pretty big day for Lawrence, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

"Trevor Lawrence with the best game of his young career: 28/36, 311 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs And... the Jaguars just went for 2 and took the lead over Baltimore with 14 seconds left," one fan wrote.

"What Trevor Lawrence and the Jags just did was awesome.. Walked right DAHN the damn field.. Lawrence SLANGING it. Then they go for 2.. up 1 over the Ravens.. 14 seconds left HAS TREVOR FIGURED OUT THE NFL?" another fan added.

Have a day, Jaguars!