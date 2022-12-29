NFL World Reacts To Jaire Alexander's Message For Justin Jefferson

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after breaking up a pass against Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers must do a better job containing Justin Jefferson to avoid a repeat of Week 1.

The wide receiver began the season with 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 Minnesota Vikings win. Speaking to reporters Thursday, per NBC's John Miller, Alexander said the Packers aren't "putting too much on him" ahead of Sunday's rematch.

"He don’t jump into no supersuit, get dressed and go outside, you hear me? I don’t either sometimes, but he human is what I’m saying," Alexander said.

While Alexander acknowledged that Jefferson is a "really good" wide receiver, the Pro Bowler said he's also a "really good" cornerback. The 25-year-old called their earlier encounter a "fluke."

Fans think Jefferson is going to torch Alexander after receiving this bulletin-board material.

Jefferson might consider that performance a normal day at the office. Their Sept. 11 meeting was the first of 10 times he exceeded 100 yards in a game this season.

Repeating Week 1's output would give the 23-year-old a strong chance of breaking Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record during the final week. He's 209 yards away from setting a new benchmark.

But this game means a lot more to Green Bay.

After winning three straight games, the Packers are back in the playoff picture. Week 16 unfolded perfectly for Alexander's squad, which trails the Washington Commanders by half a game for the NFC's final wild-card spot.

The NFC North showdown takes place Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.