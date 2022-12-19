NFL World Reacts To Jakobi Meyers' Postgame Interview

Jakobi Meyers speaks with the media after Sunday's loss.

No one feels worse about the New England Patriots loss on Sunday night than wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

The Patriots wide receiver was the player who made the errant lateral pass that led to the Raiders' crazy game-winning touchdown on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Meyers spoke with the media. He took responsibility for what happened, saying he was trying to be a "hero." Meyers believed he saw quarterback Mac Jones open on the other side of the field.

"An emotional Jakobi Meyers said he was “trying to do too much and trying to be a hero” on the final play. Said he knew the score was tied and the play didn’t call for a lateral," Zack Cox tweeted.

NFL fans feel bad for Meyers now.

"Yo, this is what taking accountability looks like. Leadership 101," one fan wrote.

"I really feel for Jakobi tbh Always been one of the most under-appreciated Patriots and got put in a tough situation Big props to him for opening up to the media with a level head," one fan added.

"Respect. Stood there and answered every question," another fan added.

"Masterclass on accountability, and how to handle yourself like a pro, after what happened at the end of the game. Owning it like this will earn Meyers more respect in that locker room," another fan wrote.

You have to respect Meyers for how he handled things after the brutal loss.