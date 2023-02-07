NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Announcement

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Before the 2022 season began, not everyone was convinced Jalen Hurts was the Philadelphia Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback.

The 24-year-old has seemingly put those questions to rest by leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl after an MVP-caliber season. It's now a matter of when Hurts receives a massive payday.

Per ESPN's Tim McManus, Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie told Sal Paolantonio that Hurts has "nothing to prove" to be considered the future fixture under center.

"He’s just what we’re looking for," Lurie said when asked about seeking an extension.

Fans are happy to hear Lurie's endorsements and want to see the Eagles give Hurts a huge raise.

"Good answer Jeffery," a fan said on Twitter.

"Earned every penny," a fan wrote. "Beyond proud of him."

"We hit the jackpot," an Eagles fan claimed.

"Pay that man," another fan advised.

Hurts has one more season remaining on his rookie deal, but star quarterbacks (with exception to Lamar Jackson) rarely enter a contract year without long-term stability. An offseason extension is likely in the cards regardless of Sunday's Sunday Bowl outcome.

The former second-round pick set a quarterback record with 15 rushing touchdowns (playoffs included). Yet he also made significant passing progress during the season, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 8.0 yards per attempt.

Although Hurts should get paid either way, the price may go up if the leads the Eagles to their second Super Bowl title when facing the Kansas City Chiefs.