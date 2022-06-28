NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Contract Speculation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts will look to cement his status as the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback. While some skeptics still don't view him as the long-term solution, others are already looking ahead to a potential payday.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP-FM speculated that the Eagles will "likely" give Hurts a huge extension in the vicinity of $35-40 million next offseason. That would put him in the same pay range as Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Dak Prescott, and Matthew Stafford.

Many are dubious of the Eagles preparing to empty their wallets for a quarterback who has made 19 career regular-season starts. Although he showed some promise last year, Hurts' 87.2 quarterback rating ranked 22nd among all starting passers.

Shorr-Parks said giving Hurts a lucrative extension would "be a good thing for the franchise." That led several Twitter users to make the same follow-up joke.

Hurts could justify a big deal with a strong third season. Taking the Eagles deep into the playoffs would certainly pressure them to lock him down before entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.

Yet that's assuming Hurts takes a substantial leap in the pocket. While he ran for 784 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season, the former second-round pick averaged just 7.3 yards per pass attempt with a 61.3 percent completion rate.

