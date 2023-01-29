NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Postgame Singing

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts felt good after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles earned a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Following the dominant win, FOX's Terry Bradshaw urged Hurts to sing the team's fight song at Lincoln Field.

Hurts obliged, delivering an off-key, but passionate rendition of "Fly Eagles Fly." While some viewers playfully ribbed the 24-year-old, others appreciated the effort.

"Hearing Jalen Hurts sing makes me realize you can't be great at everything," a fan reasoned.

"Look, we're all gifted with different talents," ESPN's Brooke Pryor said.

"Jalen Hurts just had to sing on demand in front of the whole world," The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach wrote. "Don't make fun of him!"

"I love Jalen Hurts!" SiriusXM's Adam Schein said.

"Jalen Hurts singing #FlyEaglesFly like a drunken fan in South Philly is the highlight of this season," KYW's Jay Scott Smith declared.

A musician tasked with singing the pre-game National Anthem probably wouldn't fare well if asked to play quarterback, so nobody should expect a signal-caller to have the voice of an angel. Especially when pressed to deliver an impromptu performance in front of a stadium of thousands of fans in a nationally televised event.

Hurts only accrued 121 passing yards, but he broke Cam Newton's single-season record for a quarterback (playoffs included) with his 15th rushing touchdown.

Although he'll probably be busy preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals, Hurts has two weeks to practice for another singing performance if the Eagles win the Super Bowl.