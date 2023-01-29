NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Pre-Game Outfit

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers with a Super Bowl spot on the line.

The Eagles quarterback will look to reign supreme during Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Perhaps inspired by Prince, Hurts entered Lincoln Financial Field with a purple jacket and purple pants.

Fans responded to the quarterback's bold attire choice on Twitter.

"A bad man walking," a fan declared.

"Thought he was Prince, but he's our King," an Eagles fan said.

"Not today, Prince," a 49ers fan wrote.

"His team don't even wear purple," another fan noted.

Hurts shunned Philadelphia's green for a different color, but at least the Eagles aren't playing the Minnesota Vikings.

The 24-year-old accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in last weekend's dominant 38-7 win over the New York Giants. One of three MVP finalists can punch a ticket to Glendale, Arizona, with a victory over the league's top-ranked defense.

Sunday's NFC Championship Game begins at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.