NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Pre-Game Outfit
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers with a Super Bowl spot on the line.
The Eagles quarterback will look to reign supreme during Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Perhaps inspired by Prince, Hurts entered Lincoln Financial Field with a purple jacket and purple pants.
Fans responded to the quarterback's bold attire choice on Twitter.
"A bad man walking," a fan declared.
"Thought he was Prince, but he's our King," an Eagles fan said.
"Not today, Prince," a 49ers fan wrote.
"His team don't even wear purple," another fan noted.
Hurts shunned Philadelphia's green for a different color, but at least the Eagles aren't playing the Minnesota Vikings.
The 24-year-old accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in last weekend's dominant 38-7 win over the New York Giants. One of three MVP finalists can punch a ticket to Glendale, Arizona, with a victory over the league's top-ranked defense.
Sunday's NFC Championship Game begins at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.