NFL World Reacts To Jameson Williams' First Touchdown

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Jameson Williams #18 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Jameson Williams' second NFL game is already going far better than the first.

After playing eight snaps in his NFL debut, the Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver made his first catch count. The No. 12 pick secured a 41-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL world is happy for the talented newcomer, who tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship 11 months ago.

"You love to see it," ESPN's Field Yates wrote on Twitter.

"Could not be happier for Jameson Williams," Jackson Didlake said. "One hell of a comeback story."

"So glad to see him back on the field!" a fan said.

"This kid is gonna be special," another fan wrote. "Congrats big man."

"One year from now JaMo will be in the conversation with [Justin] Jefferson, [Davante] Adams, [and Stefon] Diggs," another boldly declared.

A healthy Williams might have been the first receiver off the board after tallying 1,595 yards and 15 touchdowns for Alabama last season. Although he was wide open on a blown coverage, the 21-year-old looks worth the wait.