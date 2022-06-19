NFL World Reacts To Jared Goff's Big Personal News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Jared Goff and his longtime girlfriend, Christen Harper, announced some big personal news this week.

The Detroit Lions quarterback and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend are engaged to be married.

Congrats to Jared and Christen!

"Ahhh!!!! I love you guys!!!! Congrats," Camille Kostek wrote on Instagram.

"OMGGGGGG!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Kamie Crawford added on Instagram.

Goff is heading into his second season with the Detroit Lions, while Harper is coming off another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoot.

Once again, congratulations to Jared and Christen on their big personal news!