NFL World Reacts To Jason Peters' Jerry Jones Comments

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 01: Jason Peters #71 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jason Peters joined a former foe when signing with the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Monday.

The 40-year-old offensive tackle played 11 of his 17 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where has started 148 games. He also called the Cowboys an "arrogant organization" in 2018.

On Monday, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., Peters reclassified their arrogance as "swagger" and said he quickly bonded with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"You can't blame me. We were rivals," Peters said. "At the end of the day, me and Jerry go back to Arkansas. When he called me, we sat down and talked. It was like love at first sight. We were talking about the Hogs."

Cowboys fans put past behind them and welcomed the nine-time Pro Bowler to America's Team.

The Cowboys will start the season without Tyron Smith, who suffered a knee injury in late August. Rookie Tyler Smith was expected to slide over to left tackle, but Peters could now eventually handle that role.

However, Peters will likely require more time to get ready before the Cowboys open their season this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.