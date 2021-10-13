Late Monday night, Jon Gruden shocked the football world when resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following a series of controversial emails.

Gruden sent a series misogynistic and derogatory emails during his time with ESPN. According to a report from The Times, many of these emails were exchanged with Bruce Allen, the then-president of the Washington Football Team.

In one of the emails, Gruden decried the fact that the St. Louis Rams drafted former Missouri standout Michael Sam. A few days after that report surfaced, Jeff Fisher – the one whose team drafted Sam – issued a stern message for Gruden.

“Michael Sam was the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, and we selected him in the 2014 NFL Draft based on his defensive production and pass rushing skill set on the field,” Fisher said in a statement.

Football fans around social media loved Fisher’s message. Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“As a head coach for over 20 years, we drafted or didn’t draft, players based on a variety of qualities,” the statement continued. “Their sexual orientation would never – and should never – play a part in the decision-making process.”

“I continue to support Michael, and his decision to come out as the first daft eligible openly gay player in the league. It took courage to serve as a role model for those competitive football players who may also happen to be gay. Lastly, the NFL never encouraged or discouraged me regarding the selection of a potential prospect.”

Fans loved to see the support from Fisher to one of his former players.