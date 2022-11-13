NFL World Reacts To Jeff Saturday's Quarterback Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 13: Jeff Saturday #63 of the Indianapolis Colts runs off the field during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 13, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 17-3. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) John Grieshop/Getty Images

When the Indianapolis Colts introduced Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach earlier this week, he said Sam Ehlinger would remain the starting quarterback.

He either lied or quickly changed his mind.

In a sudden about-face, Saturday started Matt Ryan. Onlookers are scratching their heads over the change, especially since Colts owner Jim Irsay seemed to have a heavy hand in originally benching the 37-year-old.

An hour before the game, Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star called Saturday "as non-committal on the QB position as I can recall in a coach."

It's a curious chain of events, and one can wonder what led the Colts to give Ryan the starting role again. But it's looking like the right call early in Sunday's game.

The former MVP has completed 10 of his first 1 passes for 96 yards. He also scored his first rushing touchdown since Week 9 of the 2021 season.

Despite all the turmoil, the Colts wield a 10-0 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter.