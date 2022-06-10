NFL World Reacts To Jennifer Lopez's Honest Admission

US singer Jennifer Lopez (R) and Colombian singer Shakira (L) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the stage for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in February 2020.

While the halftime show received good reviews, it was apparently frustrating for the performers.

J-Lo revealed in her new Netflix documentary that she believes they should've gotten more time.

“This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl… If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," she said.

Fans can understand the point.

"Everyone booing but she’s right both deserved longer times bc they had the catalog for their own headline show," one fan tweeted.

Not everyone agrees, though.

"Nah I’m sorry this keeps poppin up, if Beyoncé, Bruno Mars & Coldplay can share a stage, so can JLO," one fan added.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has often featured multiple performers, but it's understandable if some of them are frustrated by the time aspect of it.

Who do you want to see performing in the future?