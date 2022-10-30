NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Halloween Costume

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 7: Owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans. The Texans defeated the Cowboys in overtime 19-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones is trending on social media for his Halloween costume this year.

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys appeared to dress up as a "blind referee" for Halloween.

Photos of Jones' Halloween costume have gone viral on social media.

Fans are enjoying it.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the viral costume.

"This explains the bs we witnessed in the first half,' one fan joked.

"That roughing the passer on Golston makes complete sense now…," another fan wrote.

"And y’all wonder why we don’t get no calls," one fan added on social media.

"I just saw that last Bears drive. Jerry is justified here," one fan wrote on social media.

Cowboys fans have not been happy with the refs on Sunday against the Bears.

The Cowboys are leading the Bears, 28-17, on Sunday.