NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Postgame Announcement

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have flamed out in the playoffs once again, losing to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

Dallas is going home early, losing to San Francisco, for the second straight year.

“Frankly, turnovers do settle the score with games like that. I’m so disappointed for our fans.

“We’ve got a locker room full of sick players.”

Is Jerry going to make a move?

"The fans are “so disappointed” you still manage this team," one fan wrote.

"The fact that the owner of the team hold a press conference after every game before even the coaches and players do says everything you need to know about the cowboys. It’s all about Jerry and his ego," one fan added.

"You really get so tired of hearing this," another fan wrote.

"Maybe he’ll do something this offseason," another fan added.

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Cowboys are going home, while the Eagles and 49ers will play for a spot in the Super Bowl next weekend.