NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Postgame Announcement
The Dallas Cowboys have flamed out in the playoffs once again, losing to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.
Dallas is going home early, losing to San Francisco, for the second straight year.
“Frankly, turnovers do settle the score with games like that. I’m so disappointed for our fans.
“We’ve got a locker room full of sick players.”
Is Jerry going to make a move?
"The fans are “so disappointed” you still manage this team," one fan wrote.
"The fact that the owner of the team hold a press conference after every game before even the coaches and players do says everything you need to know about the cowboys. It’s all about Jerry and his ego," one fan added.
"You really get so tired of hearing this," another fan wrote.
"Maybe he’ll do something this offseason," another fan added.
The Cowboys are going home, while the Eagles and 49ers will play for a spot in the Super Bowl next weekend.