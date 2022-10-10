NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones Postgame News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones is a very happy man on Sunday night.

The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Following the win, Dallas' very happy owner met with reporters.

Jones was "fired up."

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to Jones' fired up postgame message.

"Ok Jerry go get us DJ Moore and another defensive playmaker," one fan wrote.

"Dak’s a real one," one fan added.

"So Dak calls Jerry Coach? And he’s still the only GM who speaks after every game," one fan added.

"Jerry always mentioning the fans win or lose. Dude is a marketing genius," another fan added.

The Cowboys improved to 4-1 with the win on Sunday afternoon, while the Rams dropped to 2-3.